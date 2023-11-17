Dominica: Construction commenced on Goodwill Secondary School

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared glimpses and expressed pleasure at the start of the construction

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica has commenced the work on the new Goodwill Secondary School (GSS). The contractors, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), began the demolition of the existing structure on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared glimpses and expressed pleasure at the start of the construction. He said that the school will be designated a Centre of Excellence for Technical Vocational Education upon completion.

He also highlighted that the projects are one of their key development, which will serve as a great strength to the education sector of Dominica.

Facilities in the Goodwill Secondary School will be:

Training with facilities for Food Preparation

Electricity and Electrical Installations

Garment Production

Fabric Design

Technical Drawing

Auto-mechanics

Visual and Performing Arts/Music

Industrial Arts

Refrigeration

Air Conditioning, among other standard features.

The new Goodwill Secondary School is one of six schools which will be built under the China Aid Project for the reconstruction of schools post-Hurricane Maria.

As per the report, the construction of the school will be completed in several months. The motorists, residents, and pedestrians are instructed to adopt a cautious approach while traversing the area.

They will have to be more careful while travelling during the demolition phase. The construction of the new secondary school will take place in partnership with the People’s Republic of China.

A number of Dominicans have been employed in the pre-construction phase, and more employment opportunities will become available as the project progresses.

China will fund the construction of five primary schools- the Sineku, Calibishie, Bellevue Chopin, Thibaud and Tete Morne Primary Schools.

Dominica has been constructing climate-resilient infrastrure, aiming to become world’s first climate-resilient nation. The construction of the schools, bridges, roods, housses is the part of the goal of the country.

After the devastation of Hurricane Maria, the country has built itself into a better phase. The development of different sectors become vital and given proper attention. The construction of the new school will assist the government in its development goals.

