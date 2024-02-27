PM Roosevelt Skerrit shares progress of construction of new Goodwill Secondary School  

The work on the construction site of the new “Goodwill Secondary School” has been progressing rapidly in Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: The work on the construction site of the new “Goodwill Secondary School” has been progressing rapidly in Dominica. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit while sharing glimpses of the progress and expressing pleasure at the pace of the work.

The government of Dominica has been constructing the secondary school as part of its initiative to develop and rehabilitate the infrastructure that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria.

The school has one of the infrastructures which was damaged in 2017 and the government of Dominica announced its rehabilitation in August 2023 during the 2023/2024 budget presentation.

However, the work on the Goodwill Secondary School commenced on November 13, 2023, with the demolition of the previous structure. The rehabilitation of the school has been laid out by the contractors of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) as the project is being financially assisted by the government of the People’s Republic of China under their China Aid Project.

The Goodwill Secondary School will boast technical and vocational education, aiming to reform the education sector in the country. During the announcement, PM Skerrit noted that the school will serve as “a great strength” to the quality education of the citizens of Dominica.

Upon completion, the school shall be established and designated as the National Centre of Excellence for Technical and Vocational Education.

The school’s facilities will consist of the installations of electricity and electrical appliances, production of garments, fabric design, technical drawing, auto-mechanics, industrial arts, refrigeration, air conditioning, training with facilities for food preparation, visual and performing arts, and music.

According to the reports, the construction of the new school has generated employment across the country as the local workers have been given jobs in the pre-construction phase. More employment opportunities will be further generated with the rapid progress of the project.

It is to be noted that the new Goodwill Secondary School is part of the government of Dominica’s construction of six schools which will be built under the China Aid Project.

Besides this secondary school, the country will also start the construction of the five primary schools which are the Sineku, Calibishie, Bellevue Chopin, Thibaud, and Tete Morne Primary Schools.

The project aims to enhance the education sector and empower students by delivering quality resources. Prime Minister Skerrit added that the reform in the education sector is based upon the new curriculum, teaching methodologies, and testing requirements and the new infrastructure will be helpful in doing so.

All these schools are part of the initiatives of rehabilitating and constructing the infrastructure of the government of Dominica.

Dominica has been working day and night to fulfill their agenda of becoming the world’s first climate-resilient nation. With the construction of new resilient infrastructure and other steps, the government aims to enhance its efforts in achieving its goals.