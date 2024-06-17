Off-duty officer held man with illegal firearm in Kingston.

Jamaica: A 27-year-old male suspect was held and charged by the Saint Andrew police department for possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition in Kingston. The accused was caught breaching the Firearms Act outside of a local nightclub in the locality of Manor Park on the early dark of Sunday, 16 June, around 03:30 am.

The accused citizen of the Saint Andrew parish, who was held with an illegal firearm and ammunition, is identified as a resident of a neighbourhood along Grassquit Lane in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica. The suspect was familiar among the known as Pepe, whose documented name is Trimaine Raymond.

As per the reports on the case, the accused man was spotted and arrested by an officer who was present at the location on the day. While the police officer was at the scene, the lawman saw the accused and felt something wrong with him. The officer raised suspicion by observing the actions of the suspect, after which he took action.

At nearly 03:30 am, it is said that the police officer was off-duty during that time. However, the policeman approached the suspect in front of the nightclub. The police officer introduced himself and asked the suspect to cooperate while he conducted a search. Straight after, the man was taken into custody for illegal possessions.

In the search conducted in the locality of Kingston, the off-duty police officers found a firearm, which was illegally carried by the accused. The weapon was a Smith and Wesson pistol of 9 mm fitted with a magazine containing five active ammunition. The suspect was held and charged after the proceedings in the case.

Reportedly, the accused was laid with multiple charges, including carrying an illegal weapon, possessing ammunition without any authority, etc. The case is compiled and forwarded to schedule the appearance of the offence in the court and inform the judge for a hearing.