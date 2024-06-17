Saint Catherine businessman charged for threatening taxi driver.

Jamaica: A 25-year-old man, who is identified as a businessman by profession in Saint Catherine, was charged by the law enforcement authority on Saturday, 15 June. The accused is booked under multiple offences, including threatening a taxi driver at the point of a firearm while burning a mysterious thing with his associates.

As per the police statement in the case, the suspect was with a group of men when he hired a taxi to visit another spot in the parish of Jamaica. The suspect was carrying an unknown object covered with a tarpaulin with his associates on the evening of Wednesday, 01 May.

The accused businessman is identified as Kamal McDonald, who is a local resident of the Saint Catherine parish, situated in the eastern landmass of Jamaica. At nearly 08:20 pm on the day of the incident, the taxi driver was chartered by the accused. The object was loaded into the trunk of the taxi while the group of men occupied the seats of the vehicle.

The report says that as the taxi arrived at the mentioned address, the group of men immediately emerged out of the taxi. Straight after, the wrapped object in the trunk of the taxi was removed and taken to a distance, where it was set on fire. While the burning process was ongoing, the accused pulled out his firearm and took the taxi driver to gunpoint.

The businessmen allegedly asked the taxi driver not to leave that spot of Saint Catherine till his men finished their work. Eventually, after the burning of the mysterious object in tarpaulin, all the men went back to the taxi, after which the driver was asked to take them back to the location where he picked them all.

Subsequently, a complaint was filed against the accused businessman and his group of associates to the Saint Catherine Police department. After collecting the information about the criminal act against the taxi driver and investigation was launched by assigned group of police officers.

The investigation helped the investigation team of officers to track the accused man who was caught on Tuesday, 07 June. The businessman was held by the officers from a flight on the day after which he was taken into custody. The suspect was searched and his smartphone was revised which was carrying personal information of several individuals living overseas.

During further proceedings by the police department, the accused businessman of Saint Catherine, Kamal McDonald, was found involved in multiple offences. The suspect was laid with charges including possession of identity information, possession of an illegal weapon, assault, and more. The court date for the hearing of the case is under the scheduling process.