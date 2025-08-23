Wonder of the Seas dock at Port Zante, welcomes over 6k passengers

St Kitts and Nevis: The massive Wonder of the Seas docked at Port Zante of St Kitts and Nevis with 6,607 passengers on Thursday afternoon. The glimpses of the vessel showcased the arrival of the passengers who explored the culture and vibrant beauty of the Federation.



The Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-Class cruise ship arrived from St. Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands and will depart for Cape Canaveral in Florida from St Kitts and Nevis. It will arrive at the location on August 24, 2025, as part of their voyage. The 19-deck ship has enhanced the tourism season for the country, opening new chances of business and other opportunities.



The arrival of the cruise ship has provided business and economic opportunities to taxi drivers, tour operators, vendors, restaurateurs and other persons in the tourism industry. Most of the passengers disembarked from the ship and shopped on the streets of Basseterre. They explored the locally-made handicraft, souvenirs, perfume and jewellery on Port Zante and enhanced their shopping experience with the stuff of St Kitts and Nevis.



Some of them also went on organized and selected island tours and trails of St Kitts with the help of taxis. They also explored the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, enhancing the offerings of the country that are unique, vibrant and cultured.



In addition to that, the passengers have also visited the locations including War Memorial, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Black Rocks, Romney Manor and Caribelle Batik. They also explored the sea and sun bathing on the popular beaches and also took a walk of the shopping places of the Basseterre.



The places including the Berkley Memorial at the Circus, the St. George’s Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, Independence Sqaure and Basseterre have also been explored by the passengers. The tourists have also gone sailing and snorkelling.



Notably, the ship has made the second call to Port Zante for this cruise season as the first was made on July 29, 2025. In September, the Iconic class newly made Star of the Seas will also make its inaugural call to Port Zante.



During the 2024/2025 cruise season which has concluded recently, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed ships such as Grandeur of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas, Vision of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, and Icon of the Seas.