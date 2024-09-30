St Kitts and Nevis: Annual CTU ICT event commences Today

This event will take place over a span of 5 days and it will end on 4th October 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis: The annual Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) ICT event is going to commence today in St Kitts and Nevis, focusing on ‘Bridging Technologies for a Sustainable and Inclusive Future’.

This event will take place over a span of 5 days and it will end on 4 October 2024. This event will officially be taking place from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm every day and the live streaming of the same will be done on the official Facebook page of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union.

The live streaming of the event will be telecasted in two sessions, firstly from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and then from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The annual event is held every year across different regions of the Caribbean focusing on promoting Information and Communication Technologies.

The annual event is held to discuss emerging trends and to provide the leaders with a platform to collaborate with their fellows in order to create meaningful results.

As this year’s event is held on the theme Bridging Technologies for a Sustainable and Inclusive Future, it will most importantly lead to a discussion on creating feasible opportunities that will lead to a roadmap to success.

OUTLINE OF EVENTS AT CTU ICT WEEK

The event this year will be held including several different events; it will commence with a Ministerial Seminar on 30 September, following which a Youth Network Forum will be held. The official discussions for the first day will end with a press conference. However, an opening ceremony will be held at 6:30 which will take place over the evening.

The very next day a closed and invitation-only Executive Council meeting will be held, following which a joint open meeting will be held for the Executive Council. The reception party will end Day 2 which will be hosted by the Minister of ICT for St Kitts and Nevis, Konris Maynard.

On Day 3, 2nd October 2024, the 30th General Conference of Ministers will be held, which is also a closed and invitation only event. The Ministers will then have an exciting visit to the St Kitts Railway and will end the day in a cocktail reception hosted by the Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley.

Day 4 will have a Caribbean ICT Regulators Forum that will include a Commonwealth Connectivity Agenda (CCA) presentation on Designing and Implementing Regulatory Impact, this event is also an invitation-only event.

The event will continue with a CCA Legal Reform and Digitalisation for Global Trade Working Group meeting and will continue with a CTU ICT4PWDs Workshop which will be a dedicated event for the blind, Deaf, and persons with special aids.

The Caribbean Network Operators Group (CARIBNOG) Special Meeting, following which Secondary School Forum and SKN Cybersecurity Awareness Forum. The event will end on 4th October 2024 with the St Kitts Tech Fest focusing on discussing newer technology insights.

SPECIAL APPEARANCES AT THE EVENT

The event this year will be quite special as it will be attended by the Secretary-General (SG) of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Doreen Bogdan-Martin will be visiting the region for the first time from one of the oldest UN Specialised agencies at 159 years old.

Apart from the key ministers from the ICT Industry, the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, will also be attending the event addressing as the Lead Head of Government for Science and Technologies in the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet.