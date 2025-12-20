US confirms all existing visas for Dominica and Antigua citizens remain valid for entry

The confirmation was provided by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica and Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda.

Caribbean: All valid visas that are already issued to holders of passports of Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda will continue to be respected and accepted for entry into the United States. It applies to all visas including tourist, business, student and other categories including B-1, B-2, J and M visas.

The reports are confirmed by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica and Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda. In addition to that, there will be no revocation of any existing visas issued to nationals of Antigua and Barbuda prior to 31 December 2025.

PM Dr Skerrit added, “Dominican, who are currently holders of uses of any kind or any type, are able to travel to the United States past January first 2025. This is a major development and I will thank the Head of Mission and the Embassy of the United States.”

PM Browne also outlined that with regard to new visa applications submitted after that date, these will be subject to new arrangements that are still to be worked out with several Caribbean countries, including Antigua and Barbuda.

PM Browne also expressed gratitude to the officials of the United States government who have worked with them in good faith to address the matter. “We are pleased that clarity has been achieved on these immediate concerns, and we will continue to participate fully in the work now underway to ensure the continuation of strong people-to-people exchanges between the United States and Antigua and Barbuda.”

In the second update, it was also outlined that new visas may be suspended for OECS countries until biometric passport systems are established to US specs. The process of gathering the biometric information will be no different than now applies to all Antigua and Barbuda citizens, only the technology will change to align it with the US system.

This alignment of biometric data systems will apply to all citizens of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, including citizens by birth, descent, naturalisation or investment.

Both the governments have expressed their gratitude to the US government and added that they will continue to participate fully in the work to enhance the strong people-to-people exchanges between the countries.

Notably, the US government announced the restriction on the entry of the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica into the United States. The step will come into effect on January 1, 2026.