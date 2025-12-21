Park Hyatt St Kitts named Caribbean Hotel of the Year

The hotel has emerged as a top choice for sophisticated travelers, recognized for its innovative design, elegant surroundings and exceptional guest experiences.

St Kitts and Nevis: Park Hyatt St Kitts has been named Caribbean Hotel of the Year in 2025, emerging as one of the most successful tourism projects in the region. The tourism ministry has been lauded for its steps and strategic management of the hotel, making it the top hotel in the region for the travellers who want to stay in the Federation.

Notably, the hotel was granted to St Kitts and Nevis in 2017, following an agreement signed by the government in Dubai in 2012. Construction began in 2013, and when it opened at the end of 2017, Park Hyatt St Kitts became the brand’s first Caribbean property, introducing a new standard of luxury to the region.

As per the tourists, the design was world-class, disruptive, climate-resilient and, well, spectacularly beautiful. Now, a year later, the Park Hyatt has risen to the pantheon of the region’s greatest hotels, with a mix of thoughtful design, impressive amenities and a kind of cosmopolitan, international energy that is a welcome addition to the Caribbean’s luxury sector.

It said the hotel has been a game-changer for the island of St. Kitts, now on the map in a new way for the world’s most sophisticated travelers.

In 2026, Park Hyatt St Kitts is coming up with new plans as the resort added that it is surrounded by island beauty and Caribbean elegance. The resort invited the patrons and noted, “Come together with loved ones to toast new beginnings, meaningful moments, and a new year filled with prosperity.”

The hotel after receiving the award noted that this is the time to explore their curated experiences with delicious cuisine, a colorful fireworks display, and an unforgettable celebration, and choose to combine their New Year’s Eve dining experience with the Carnival Countdown Celebration for a seamless welcome into 2026.

Whether it’s a soothing massage, a refreshing facial, or a personalized treatment, it gives an experience of refined serenity crafted to restore the mind, body, and soul.