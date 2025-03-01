Caribbean Airlines announces new flight schedule with new fares for summer

Caribbean Airlines announced a new flight schedule to different destinations with updated fares under the “Pre-Summer Destination Deals” from April 28 to June 30, 2025. The offer will be applicable for a limited time period with booking time will run from February 26 to March 7, 2025.

The adventurous sale will be provided to the travellers who are seeking to visit different destinations of the Caribbean region. The flights will be offered to enhance seamless connections between countries, especially those that lie within the Caribbean and North America.

Caribbean Airlines announced the schedule of the flights which will provide service:

The flight will fly from Trinidad to Curacao that will operate with fares from as low as USD124, while the return service will be given with fares from as low as US$126. The service will be given on the route from Trinidad to St Maarten with fares from as low as US$208 while the return flight with fares from as low as US$218.

The service on the route from Trinidad to Puerto Rico with fares from as low as US$142 and then the return flight from Puerto Rico to Trinidad with fares from as low as US$85. The flights will fly from Antigua to Puerto Rico with fares from US$166 and then return flights will be provided from Puerto Rico to Antigua with fares starting from US$149.

The trip from Trinidad to Antigua with fares starting from as low as US$191, while the return flight from Antigua to Trinidad will provide service with a fare from as low as US$149. The service on the route from Barbados to Puerto Rico will be available with a fare stating from as low as US$97.

Caribbean Airlines will provide enhanced service to the travellers from across the globe who will be greeted with rhythmic beats who are eager to brought the true essence of the season to life.