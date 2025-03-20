West Indies Breakout League confirms seven protected players

Ahead of the starting of the tournament, the league announced its tournament regulations and noted that each team will have to protect seven cricketers.

West Indies: Seven protected players have been confirmed for the much-anticipated West Indies Breakout League ahead of the upcoming player draft. The six franchise team tournament is scheduled to take place from April 25 to May 10, 2025, with the help of collaboration between Cricket West Indies and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Ahead of the starting of the tournament, the league announced its tournament regulations and noted that each team will have to protect seven cricketers. Out of these players, maximum of three players will be aged between 27 and 29 and the remaining seven players per squad will be selected during the draft.

The players must also be 26 years old or younger and Cricket West Indies noted that as the league will be in T20 format, hence, it is mandatory for every franchise that one of the protected seven players must be a leg spinner.

Cricket West Indies added that the league will focus on emerging talent as it will foster the sporting culture and enhance cricket across the Caribbean region. It has announced that the players should have limited professional experience. They must have played fewer than 40 list A T20 matches ad fewer than 10 International T20s.

The tournament will be held in 17 matches and all these matches will be held at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago, aiming to foster cricketing experience among local talents.

The list of the protected players has also been announced by six franchises and added:

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO LEGIONS

Kamil Pooran (28)

Amir Jangoo (27)

Jyd Goolie (27)

Crystian Thurton (24)

Navin Bidaisee (24)

Mikkel Govia (23)

Joshua James (23)

LEEWARD ISLANDS THUNDER

Jeremiah Louis (28)

Keacy Carty (27)

Kofi James (27)

Karima Gore (26)

Mikyle Louis (24)

Jewel Andrew (18)

Micah McKenzie (18)

WINDWARD ISLANDS INFERNOS

Darel Cyrus (28)

Shadrack Descarte (27)

Shamar Springer (27)

Alick Athanaze (26)

Dillon Douglas (26)

Teddy Bishop (22)

Ackeem Auguste (21)

GUYANA RAINFOREST RANGERS

Nial Smith (29)

Kemol Savory (28)

Ronaldo Alimohamed (26)

Kevin Sinclair (25)

Ashmead Nedd (24)

Kevlon Anderson (24)

Riyad Latiff (17)

BARBADOS PELICANS

Leniko Boucher (27)

Kadeem Alleyne (24)

Joshua Bishop (24)

Nyeem Young (24)

Shaqkere Parris (21)

Kevin Wickham (21)

Zishan Motara (18)

JAMAICA TITANS

Deethmar Anderson (29)

Leroy Lugg (28)

Ramaal Lewis (28)

Jeavor Royal (26)

Kirk McKenzie (24)

Jordan Johnson (19)

Tamarie Redwood (18)

It is a T20 cricket tournament, aiming to provide players with an opportunity to showcase their skills.