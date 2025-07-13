Trinidad and Tobago: Mother of Six Dies After Injection from Chaguanas Health Facility

Mericia Ramroop, the 48-year-old woman went to the medical facility to recieve treatment for leg pain but died hours after an injection was given to her by the medical professionals at the Chaguanas Health Facility.

Trinidad and Tobago: A woman has died after being given an injection at the Chaguanas District Health Facility, Trinidad and Tobago. The incident is reported from the Longdenville community in Chaguanas and reportedly occurred on 11th July 2025.

The woman identified as Mericia Ramroop, aged 48-years-old and went to the medical facility as she was suffering from pain in one of her legs. Upon reaching she was given an injection and sent home by the doctors.

Hours later, she began frothing from her mouth and tragically passed away at her residence. Ramroop was a mother of 6 children who she left behind following her death. The family of the victim is now demanding answers from the authorities of what was being given to Ramroop and how she died.

