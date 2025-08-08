St Kitts and Nevis to welcome MSC Meraviglia with over 4000 passengers in 2026

The Tourism Ministry of St Kitts and Nevis shared the details of the cruise arrival and noted that the guests should book their seat with the ship.

St Kitts and Nevis: Over 4000 passengers are all set to dock on the shores of St Kitts and Nevis aboard MSC Meraviglia during the 2025-2026 winter season. As part of its schedule of homeporting in Port Miami, the cruise ship will also explore Port Zante instead of New York for the upcoming season.

The Tourism Ministry of St Kitts and Nevis shared the details of the cruise arrival and noted that the guests should book their seat with the ship. The ship will depart from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal during the timeframe and it will no longer go ahead.

As per the reports, the MSC Meraviglia will now sail from Florida, aiming to enhance the experience of the passengers from across the globe. It will offer six and eight night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, creating new opportunities for passengers who are looking for a cruising experience.

It will further sail from Miami and provide itineraries to several Caribbean countries. As per the schedule, the cruise ship will now offer homeporting service to Grand Turk, St Maarten, and St Kitts and Nevis, catering to the demands of the people in the region.



In addition to that, the cruise vessel is also scheduled to sail through Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. As per the report, the new cruises from Port Miami will also be available for bookings on August 6, 2025.



According to the report, along with Meraviglia, the MSC Seaside and the MSC Poesia are also scheduled to sail from the homeport in South Florida during the 2026-2027 season.



Along with that, a new MSC World America will also continue to sail from Port Miami after starting its service of cruising last April. The ship will also cruise around the Caribbean during the season.



Now, St Kitts and Nevis is gearing to welcome the ship for the upcoming cruise season, enhancing tourism as well as local economic conditions.