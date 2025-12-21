Antigua and Barbuda: Passenger describes interCaribbean Airways flight as “flight from hell”

After a disrupted flight from Kingston to Dominica, a passenger detailed his experience in a letter to interCaribbean Airways, highlighting delays and poor communication.

Antigua and Barbuda: One passenger on an interCaribbean Airways flight described the experience as a “flight from hell.” The passenger, who traveled from Kingston to Dominica on December 17, 2025, detailed the incident in a letter to the airline’s customer service team.

The passenger identified as Ron outlined that his flight was scheduled to operate on the route from Jamaica to Barbados and then to Dominica. However, he added that the airways changed the schedule without prior notice or warning or meaning explanation to Jamaica to Las Americas to Barbados and then to Dominica.

He called it frustrating and said that the decision fundamentally altered his travel plans and immediately set the tone for what became an exhausting and deeply distressing experience.

Ron expressed that the journey was nothing pleasant, but a sequence of delays, missed timelines, and complete operational chaos. “Not a single leg of this journey departed on time. Hours passed with little to no clear communication, no sense of urgency, and no apparent concern for the passengers being impacted,” as per the passenger.

He said that he arrived in Dominica at midnight, many hours later than scheduled. He said that he felt trapped in a system where passengers had no agency, no clarity and no consideration, calling it inconvenienced and distressed.

“The constant uncertainty, compounded by fatigue and prolonged travel, was overwhelming. At several points during this ordeal, I genuinely felt mistreated and emotionally worn down,” said the passenger.

He further condemned the complete absence of remorse and said that there were no sincere apologies, no acknowledgment of the disruption caused, and no effort to make passengers feel seen or supported.

Ron added that the experience felt dismissive, careless, and frankly abusive in the way it disregarded the well-being of paying customers. His concern was that the operational issues may occur, but how an airline responds to them is what defines its commitment to customer care. In this case, that commitment was entirely lacking.

The passenger formally requested three things from the airline and noted that the complaint is made with the expectation that it will be taken seriously and escalated appropriately.

Three things include: