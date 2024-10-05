All you need to know about dynamic lineup of artistes for Dominica World Creole Music Festival

For the first night, the entry ticket fee will be EC$175 in advance and performers such as Valiant, Rotimi, Nadia Batson, T-Vice, TK International and Extasy Band will entertain the audience.

5th of October 2024

Roseau, Dominica: The highly anticipated World Creole Music Festival was officially launched in Dominica on Thursday with the unveiling of the lineup of artistes. The festival will span three nights from October 25 to 27, 2024, at Windsor Park Sports Stadium

For the first night, the entry ticket fee will be EC$175 in advance and performers such as Valiant, Rotimi, Nadia  Batson, T-Vice, TK International and Extasy Band will entertain the audience. 

On the second night, performers including WIZKID, Damian and Stephen Marley Traffic Jam, Umpa, Subance, Ridge Puda, Asa Bantan, and Kassav will entertain the audience. On October 26, 2024, the performers will have to pay EC$250 for entry into the World Creole Music Festival. 

The third night will feature the performers such as Skinny, Gramps Morgan incuding Duane Stephenson, Luciano, Midnight Groovers, Fanny J, Kai, Tian Winter, Signal Band, and Voice. The entry fee for the third day will be EC$175. 

The Dominica World Creole Music Festival is an annual event aimed at promoting cultural and traditional music. Featuring diverse lineup of the artistes, the audience will be entertained with exclusive music of the creole heritage. 

Before three pulsating nights, the creole festival will be celebrated with the non-stop vibes of the fringe events starting September 27 to November 4, 2024. The reggae, brunch, beach vibes or late night prties will offer exclusive experience and the true essence of Creole Culture. 

Flavours of the World, Prime, Flag Fete Volume 3, Wato Dominica, White Sunset, Rize N White, Titiwi Festival, Nou Wive, Special Independence Fete, Bew Dominik, Independence on the Water Boat Party, Rum Punch Bruch, Independence Gopwell, and Whistle After Work will provide a dynamic range of entertainment and offerings. 

The fringe events of the World Creole Music Festival will feature the celebration of the Independence Day with cooking events, amazing fetes and so much more. The tourists are encouraged to plan their trip and enhance their cultural experience in Dominica. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

St Vincent and Grenadines: Delayed School Reopening Due to Hurricane Repairs
News

St Vincent and Grenadines: Delayed School Reopening Due to Hurricane Repa...

Saturday, 5th Oct 2024

MIC and OECS launch circular economy workshop for journalists (PC - Facebook)
News

MIC and OECS launch circular economy workshop for journalists

Saturday, 5th Oct 2024

Tobago: Emancipation Day to kick off with exciting drum beats PC:google
Trinidad and Tobago

Tobago: Emancipation Day to kick off with exciting drum beats

Saturday, 5th Oct 2024

Preliminary reports reveals Anette Sanford as first female Kalinago chief in Dominica
Dominica

Preliminary reports reveals Anette Sanford as first female Kalinago chief...

Saturday, 5th Oct 2024

Arima man shot and killed, police probing murder case. Image Credit: The Leaflet
Jamaica

Portmore police probing murder of victim in his house

Saturday, 5th Oct 2024

UWP has no vision: Using false tactics to defame Dominica's growth
News

UWP has no vision: Using false tactics to defame Dominica’s growth

Saturday, 5th Oct 2024

Nicki Minaj at Met gala in yellow coloured floral dress
News

Nicki Minaj wows colorful dress decked out with 3D flowers at 2024 Met Ga...

Saturday, 5th Oct 2024

Eight moths pregnant Rutherford grooves on Jamaica Carnival beats, celebrities shower love
News

Eight months pregnant Rutherford grooves on Jamaican Carnival beats, cele...

Saturday, 5th Oct 2024