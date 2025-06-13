Associates Times Associates Times: West Indies and Caribbean News Online

BREAKING: 74-year-old killed by mentally ill son in Trinidad

The police have responded to the scene and initiated an investigation.

Written by Amara Campbell

Published On 2025-06-13 07:12:38

Breaking News from Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad: Reports are emerging that a 74-year-old man, identified as Banfield was allegedly killed by his mentally ill son in Mamoral Road, Flanagin Town, Trinidad.  

The police officials have notably responded to the site to follow with the investigations; however, no further details related to the incident have been released yet.  

Stay tuned with Associates Times as we cover this latest development.  

