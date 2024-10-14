Dominica set to construct Colihaut River Defence Wall in 90 days

PM Skerrit asserted, “You will recognize the rivers which never overflow in the banks, when it rains it affects the banks.”

Roseau, Dominica: The construction of the Colihaut River Defence Wall is expected to be completed in 90 days under the contract valued at $897,669.30 as the government signed the contract for the project on Friday.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit spoke about the project during the ceremony and noted that the work on another area in Colihaut will commence with the completion of the work that is underway in the vicinity of Zetman Shop.

He outlined that his government had to build sea defence walls from Portsmouth to Capuchin because the sea is coming more and more into the land.

PM Skerrit asserted, “You will recognize the rivers which never overflow in the banks, when it rains it affects the banks.”

While explaining the issue of the climate change, PM Roosevelt Skerrit added that gone are the days when rain would fall for weeks in Dominica, all would see is that the sea is brown.

He expressed, “Now the moment rain falls a little, there’s flooding Dominica due to the climate change and we in Dominica have had our fair share of the impact of the climate change through many natural disasters.”

Talking about the natural disasters, PM Skerrit noted that the calamities occurred in 2005, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2022 and of course 2024 when they had the impact of the Beryl which caused damage to some of the roadways including the Bayfront.

At the Bayfront, the government just had to spend over $225 million to resurface the facility to ensure greater access for the cruise visitors and for the residents of Dominica. PM Skerrit further talked about the financial crises and noted that they have had a financial crisis during the period from 2008 to 2013 and the COVID-19 period from 2020 to 2022.

He said that the project will benefit the citizens of Dominica and noted that the government will always respond to the concerns. PM Skerrit extended gratitude to the Peoples Republic of China who have been so gracious to give these resources so that they can come here to sign the contract for the construction of this much needed wall.

The prime minister also outlined the seven signed contracts this morning for retaining walls, for water crossings because water crossings are compromised because they have heavy equipment on the road these days.

“We have more water flowing in those waterways these days and therefore we have to build the crossing more resilience island of course you have to build it in a more resilient, it will always cost you a little more than what you have spent otherwise.”