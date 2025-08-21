Antigua and Barbuda Falcons stands at first position in points table of 2025 CPL

Caribbean: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons secured the first position in the points table of 2025 Caribbean Premier League. The team won two out of four matches and secured 5 points as one of their matches got abandoned as they lost only one match. The run rate of the Falcons is 0.535.



The Saint Lucia Kings won the second position in the points table as the team won one out of two matches, securing 3 points. Notably, they secured victory in one match and the second match was abandoned due to the inclement weather conditions and the heavy rainfall. The run rate of the Saint Lucia Kings is 0.150.



Notably, the abandoned match was held between Saint Lucia Kings and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Due to the heavy rainfall, the match was abandoned as the pitch was not approved by the officials of the Caribbean Premier League.



Guyana Amazon Warriors secured the third position in the points table of the 2025 CPL as they played only one match and secured victory in that. With the victory, the team won 2 points and secured the run rate of 1.235.



The fourth position in the points table is secured by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots who played four games, but managed to win only one game. They secured 3 points as they lost three matches at their homeground of Warner Park Cricket Ground, Basseterre. The net run rate of the team is 0.124.



Trinbago Knight Riders secured the fifth position in the 2025 CPL points table by winning one out of two matches. The team secured two points with a run rate of 0.100. The last position is secured by Barbados Royals who played one match and lost it.



The Caribbean Premier League was started with the opening match between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The match was won by the Patriots.