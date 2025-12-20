interCaribbean Airways to launch nonstop service between Tortola, Barbados and St. Maarten

The new routes will significantly expand connectivity options from interCaribbean's Tortola hub, providing convenient access to Barbados and onward connections to destinations including Guyana, Grenada and Saint Lucia.

Caribbean: interCaribbean Airways is all set to launch new nonstop service from Tortola to both Barbados and St. Maarten. The flight will commence its operation on March 8, 2026, aiming to enhance the connections between the two countries and the wider Caribbean.

The airline said it will operate seven weekly flights between Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport (EIS) in Tortola and Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI) in Barbados.

Four flights per week will operate nonstop, while three additional weekly flights will route via Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) in St. Maarten, providing nonstop service between Tortola and St. Maarten.

The new routes will significantly expand connectivity options from interCaribbean's Tortola hub. Customers in Tortola will gain convenient access to Barbados and onward connections to destinations including Guyana, Grenada, St. Lucia, Trinidad, and St. Vincent.

Meanwhile, customers in Barbados and the Southern Caribbean will gain access to the Northern Caribbean via Tortola and St. Maarten.

Chairman discusses long-term plans

"Expanding nonstop options from Tortola has been a priority for us," said Lyndon Gardiner, Chairman of interCaribbean Airways, a privately owned carrier headquartered in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

He further expressed delight and noted that the flights will enhance the connections between the two island nations. It will also expand the operations of the flight and further create new opportunities for the travellers across the globe who seek to travel to these countries.

"Adding Barbados and St. Maarten as nonstop destinations gives BVI travellers access to our wider Caribbean network in both directions. For the British Virgin Islands, it reinforces our long-term commitment to the territory. We've been serving Tortola for ten years now, and we continue to invest in connectivity options for BVI residents and visitors."

The expansion is supported by the airline's growing fleet, which now includes 11 ATR turboprop aircraft, enabling interCaribbean to serve more destinations with greater frequency.

In addition to that, it will also enhance new connections with countries from across the globe.