What Voters Are Actually Saying About the Election? A Real-Time Pulse from Across Guyana

As 2025 general elections in Guyana approaches, along with the politicians the voters have also started participating equally and raising their voices. Across Social media platforms, from Facebook groups to X, Guyanese citizens are actively participating in the elections, highlighting issues and questioning the promises made by the political parties.

Locals have been expressing both their hope and frustration about the country’s political direction sharing their unbiased opinions. As official updates, statements and campaigns have headlined the media and ruled out the social media, the more candid and real time conversations are happening on ground and are getting neglected on social media.

Voters’ Sentiment in Guyana

According to the recent polling data, a striking shift has been observed in the Guyanese Voters’ Sentiment. As per a credible national poll conducted in March 2025, it was cited that more than 60% of respondents believe that the benefits of the Guyana's oil economy are being accessed by the ordinary citizens.

Guyana being the fastest growing economies in the world has notably failed to prove the growth from its oil economy and has been facing questions since a while. These questions have just intensified during the election period as locals demand more transparency.

A user named Colin S Telford while commenting on PPP/C’s manifesto which outlines advancements in the Energy sector commented, “Where is the infrastructure to facilitate this infrastructure? What Mr. ALI is outlining us the mechanisms for the already rich to get richer.

Where is the skill labour for all these infrastructure projects coming from? How many local companies have the capacity to carry out these massive infrastructure project outside of the ones already benefiting?”

Ann Thomhill, another local stated, “I wonder where the energy infrastructure will be?maybe only in GT. in the hinterland will be them old throw away batteries they give us and some is not even working like my own only creating rubbish here.”

The national poll conducted in March 2025 further outlined that among the undecided voters nearly 80% said that they would consider voting for a new or independent party who is more focused on credible and focused more on national development. This represents a strong signal that the traditional ethnic based parties' loyalty may be breaking down.

Young Voters leading the Change

Young voters are notably vocal about their dissatisfaction with traditional politics. Eden Corbin, a 27-year-old former youth parliamentarian and APNU candidate during a rally cited his sentiments and said, “Once successful at the elections on September 1st, my duty will not just be to the youth of APNU. My duty will be to the youth of Guyana.”

"Why does it have to be that when we get into politics, it has to get racial? We need to move beyond that" he added as he emphasized that young or first time voters are more focused on social media rallies than physical rallies.

New Voices gaining Traction

According to data collected by Associates Times, it is being indicated that citizens are showing more interests in new political figures. These include Azruddin Mohamed and media personality Glenn Lall on top who have been able to pull a significant number of following on the internet within no time. Most of the supporters for these parties emerge from lower socioeconomic groups.

On ground data also shows that voters are fed up of the dominant parties and want a change with the involvement of new figures in politics. The leader of the Forward Guyana Movement party, Amanza Walton-Desir stated “These elections coming here are not about left or right. They're about forward or backward. That really is the choice before us as Guyanese."

What Voters Actually want: An online analysis

According to data collected through online sources such as Facebook and other social media platforms, Associates Times has concluded that voters are interested in a change, however many of them still believe that PPP/C could make another victory while APNU stands as a strong competition.

Yogi Ramanath Das a Guyanese while sharing his views on social media highlighted an on ground and practical report of the upcoming elections.

“If the PPP/C manages to make strong gains in North and South Georgetown, as well as in Linden, it could result in a landslide victory for them. Naturally, success in the other regions will also be essential,” he wrote.

He further stated that the AFC seems unlikely to secure any seats, while WIN may be able to pull one or two. He then shed light on APNU stating it as a strong competitor who can secure a second position, “APNU, despite its weakened position, is still likely to place second—largely due to traditional support rooted in sympathy and racial voting. However, that base is gradually eroding, as more Guyanese are beginning to cast their ballots based on progress and development.”

“In summary, these elections may signal a new trend: voters in Guyana increasingly prioritizing progress, development, and proven track records over old loyalties,” he added.

Notably, the social media has turned into a battleground for netizens who support their parties and criticizing others for their inability to perform well during their tenure. However, many other cite their dissatisfaction with those who have been in power even once, citing that new parties should be given a chance.

“At this time, they would promise the Moon and Stars. But, when they get in, they will tell you to go to Mars,” wrote a user on social media.

“I know you are in opposition at the moment and is very likely to remain there after this election but you do not have to oppose everything,” wrote Lindon Felix on Facebook.

Azaleah Maria another user on Facebook cited her concern as she wrote, “A more important subject matter is the large number of Venezuelan migrants who are undercutting Guyanese laborers for jobs. When will this be headline news.”

Online survey on Guyana's 2025 Elections by Associates Times

Associates Times also conducted an online survey, to collect views of people across Guyana as the General Election approaches. Haddaway More, a user while sharing his opinion with Associates Times said that there should be a library in every town highlighting that this would be a significant investment in Guyana’s future.

“A public library in every town is an investment in Guyana’s future. Libraries are more than shelves of books — they are gateways to education, opportunity, and community growth. When every citizen has free access to knowledge, we strengthen not just minds but the nation. This will also open up jobs for many ppl. A place where children can discover a love for reading, adults can access lifelong learning, and communities can connect through knowledge. Access to books and information shouldn’t be a privilege it should be our rite,” he said.

Jeewan Khaimraj on the other hand stated that she has expectations with PPP/C to win with a majority, “My expectations are for the PPP/C to win with a majority and to continue the good work they are doing for the betterment of all Guyanese. Assrudin is a dumb ass and should be jailed for money laundering gold smuggling and should be in jail.”

As the General elections approach in Guyana, social media paints a vivid picture of what could be the ultimate outcome on September 1. The widespread frustration on several issues specifically the oil wealth distribution and the demand for fresh political faces highlight the demands of public demanding transparency and accountability.

Disclaimer: The information, quotes and voter sentiments presented in this article are compiled either from publicly available online sources or surveys conducted by Associates Times or credible sources. Associates Times has aggregated this data to provide a comprehensive analysis of the public opinion on General Elections in Guyana. Associates Times confirms that the information presented is not fictional or fabricated and reflects genuine public sentiments.