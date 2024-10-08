Hurricane Milton: Is it a threat to Caribbean?

The hurricane originated from the Atlantic Basin headed its way to the Gulf of Mexico and the countries that are expected to see the landfall include the Tampa Bay coast of Florida.

Hurricane Milton which strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane on Monday evening is a pure monster as it is heading towards Florida through the Gulf of Mexico. Milton, with sustained winds of 155 mph is now weakening and is expected to reach a Category 3 level, before it makes landfall in Florida. But is it a prevailing issue for the people in the Caribbean?

WHICH AREAS ARE UNDER THE EFFECT OF HURRICANE MILTON?

The hurricane originated from the Atlantic Basin headed its way to the Gulf of Mexico and the countries that are expected to see the landfall include the Tampa Bay coast of Florida. The hurricane is expected to hit the country and move across all of central Florida to end in the Atlantic Ocean ahead.

After barely recovering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene, the country is once again getting ready for another catastrophic storm. This year, Florida has experienced a relentless barrage of hurricanes, making 2024 nothing short of a nightmare, with one powerful storm after another hitting its coastlines.

AFTER EFFECTS OF EARLIER HURRICANE HELENE

Hurricane Helene notably caused damage to the southeastern states of Florida and to the Appalachian Mountains and the death toll from the same has reached up to approximately 230 people.

Milton is said to be a more aggressive and intense sister of Hurricane Helene and is expected to cause severe damage, which will be much more compared to that of Helene.

EVACUATION MEASURES ISSUED FOR HURRICANE MILTON

The authorities have announced several emergency measures in light of the sustaining threat the hurricane poses. These evacuation efforts are said to be huge in its recent history. The authorities have warned the residents of Tampa Bay of a massive 8 to 12 feet high storm Surge, one of the highest predicted in years.

Following the huge storm surge, flooding is most likely to happen across the nation with expected 10-15 inches of rain. This will lead to worsening the conditions even more, causing flooded households, streets, and buildings.

Tampa Bay which holds an approximate population of 3.3 million, is a thriving economic and cultural hub, and the damage expected in the localities is expected to leave everything in ravages.

HOW MILTON TURNED INTENSIFIED SO FAST?

The answer to the question remains the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Warm waters act as a strong fuel for disastrous hurricanes to form. When a tropical disturbance takes place in the Atlantic basin, it strengthens mostly in low-pressure areas that are rich in moisture, further enhancing shower and thunderstorm activity and ultimately leading to more strengthened hurricanes.

The Gulf of Mexico which acts as a perfect breeding ground for hurricane formation, added the hot ocean waters led to catastrophically damaging speed.

Apart from this, Hurricane Milton notably has a small eye or centre called a ‘Pinhole Eye’, which creates conditions that lead to a rapid intensification of hurricanes. The examples of the same date back to 2005 and 2007 when Hurricane Wilma and Hurricane Felix hit the island.

FLIGHTS CANCELLED IN LIGHT OF THE HURRICANE MILTON

As Milton is posing threats to people in Florida, it has been an issue for travellers, who were aiming to travel to the island as many flights have been cancelled due to the rising issues. Caribbean Airlines, which is known to be the Caribbean’s one of the most trusted airlines has cancelled its operations to Orlando International Airport.

The operations of the airlines will remain closed till 9th October as a precautionary measure and flights affected by the travel advisory include those travelling to and from Trinidad and Orlando.

Apart from the Caribbean airlines, many other airlines have ceased their operations on the route, due to the closure of the Orlando International Airport.

IS HURRICANE MILTON AN ISSUE FOR THE CARIBBEAN?

According to the information provided by the Met department, Hamilton is expected to move across Florida to enter the North Atlantic Basin. This does not pose any direct threat to the Caribbean islands similar to that of Hurricane Beryl which ravaged several islands in the region.

However, the exact path of Hurricane Hamilton remains unknown and the disturbing weather conditions remain a question of concern for all the islands as it can bring along heavy rain, and winds to these islands.

As the hurricane season is moving ahead it has been turning devastative as it moves ahead. At least 25 named storms were predicted this year for the hurricane season, and it is expected that this year will be tough and challenging for the Caribbean and Latin America.