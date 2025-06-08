PM Skerrit and PM Browne highlight brotherhood at Dominica Labour Party Meet in Antigua

The event was held to celebrate 70 years of the Dominica Labour Party and the shared political heritage between Dominica and Antigua.

Dominica: The Dominica Labour Party held a special meet and greet event in Antigua on Friday, June 6th at the People’s Place, Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party Headquarters. Present at the event, PM Gaston Browne emphasized on the strong relationship that the two islands have with each other and described the relationship between them as “extraordinary.”

“I have to tell you that the level of collaboration and cooperation between myself and the Prime Minister's Skerrit has been extraordinary,” said PM Browne.

The meet and greet event was held to celebrate 70 years of DLP and the brotherhood and shared political heritage of the two nations.

The event drew a huge attraction as Dominicans residing in Antigua came to celebrate the party’s success, and highlighted the connection between the two nations. The event featured special addresses from the members of the Dominica Labour Party and the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne.

The leader of the DLP and the ruling Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit who was present at the event, reflected on his leadership, as he emphasized that the strength of DLP lies not just in individual brilliance, but in its commitment to brotherhood, sisterhood and love.

“I am not the most intelligent person. I am not the most competent person. The truth is, I don’t know much. But one thing I know for sure is that Dominica is much more progressive because of brotherhood, sisterhood, love for one another, concern for one another, that deep love, that understanding, that deep connection,” PM Skerrit said.

He further stressed on the 70-year-milestone achievement of the party which he described as a moment to honour the emotional bond which has kept the Labour family strong across borders.

“That is what we have. That is what we celebrate as a party- seventy years,” PM Skerrit stressed.

Apart from PM Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne also delivered a brief address at the event, in which he stressed on the deeper ties between the Dominica Labour Party and the Dominican community in Antigua. He suggested that the existing relationship between the two nations could be transformed into a more structured cooperation.

“We must strengthen the nexus between our party and that association,” said PM Gaston Browne.

He then also expressed an interest in establishing stronger links between Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda. He expressed his interest in enhancing transportation links including passenger ferry services between the two islands and to further strengthen economic and social ties.

“There is no reason why we can’t have a couple of ferries operating between Antigua and Dominica,” PM Gaston Browne added.

He also spoke about his personal relationship with PM Skerrit which he described as extraordinary and also praised Dominica’s long-standing friendship with Antigua and Barbuda.

Apart from the two leaders of their respective nations many others including the Finance Minister Dr Irving McIntyre of Dominica present at the event spoke about the importance of developing relationships with Antigua and boosting economic development.