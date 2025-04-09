“We Serve You,” UNC claims while emphasizing the power of the vote

Written by Amara Campbell

Trinidad and Tobago: In a fiery and heartfelt address at the Himalaya Club in Barataria, UNC’s leader Kamla Persad delivered an address which outlined all the struggles faced by the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago on a daily basis. The party further addressed the power of a vote in shaping a democracy stating that it determines the quality of life one will get under the new government.  

How safe your children are, whether you can afford a home, access basic healthcare, or even put food on the table,” UNC stated.  

While further emphasizing on the importance of a vote, UNC claimed that “We are not controlled by elites, we serve you.” 

The party expressed concern over PNM’s performance over the decade, highlighting it as a decade of stagnation and hardship. The party then addressed prevailing issues such as rising crime, increased cost of living and limited access to healthcare and public services.  

The past decade under this government has been one of pain, poverty, and lost potential—especially for our most vulnerable. We remember the names of the innocent children gone too soon. We see skyrocketing crime, collapsing services, and rising costs. While the elites live in luxury, you suffer in silence. But it doesn’t have to stay this way,” UNC claimed.  

Key Policies pledged by UNC 

The opposition party also shed light on the key initiatives they have planned to put in effect if they come in power including; 

  1. Affordable housing and faster approvals.  
  2. Expanded support for teachers, students, and parents.  
  3. Community safety and youth programs.  
  4. Job creation and support for small businesses.  
  5. Salary increases and back pay for public servants.  
  6. Restoration of the CDAP programme and re-opening of the Couva Children’s Hospital.  
  7. Elimination of the property tax. 
  8. Evidence based crime reduction strategies.  

The party claimed that these initiatives are intended to restore fairness and integrity into the parliament which could significantly help in the development of the nation.  

Amara Campbell

