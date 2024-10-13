Where does St Kitts and Nevis stand in its 25 by 25 agenda: Know Here

The visits included members of the technical team from the Department of Agriculture of St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: The members of the Agriculture Department Technical Team led visits to farmers in District 2 to assess the progress towards the St Kitts and Nevis 25 by 25 agenda. The twin island nation has notably made significant progress under the project and is on track to be food-secure by 2025.

The visits included members of the technical team from the Department of Agriculture of St Kitts and Nevis. The visit which ranged from Ottley's to Parsons village discussed the developments and benefits that farmers have received under the initiative.

The visit was particularly spearheaded by the Deputy Director of Agriculture, Alphonso Clarke and he was accompanied by key figures of the department including, Head of the Crops Program, Ian Chapman; Marketing Manager, Alicia Whyte; and Extension Officers, Mark Adams and Leroy Merritt.

The officers led special talks with the farmers discussing the problems they face and suggesting important strategies to follow for more production.

Significant support was also provided to the farmers in the form of seedlings for several crops including cabbage, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and watermelons. These seedlings paved a strong foundation for the farmers in the upcoming winter crop season.

These seedlings were distributed in August and September to the farmers, and apart from this several farmers also received support in the form of tools and assistance for their fields. The agriculturists often share their experiences stating the benefits that they have received from these facilities.

The 25 by 25 agenda which is led by CARICOM is a wider approach by the authorities to help reduce food imports in Caribbean regions by 2025, significantly contributing to enhanced intraregional trade between the Caribbean.

The Ministry of St Kitts and Nevis also launched a Marine Shrimp Aquaculture project promoting shrimp production across the nation. The project is currently underway and plans have been led for its implementation.

These initiatives conducted by the authorities and constant meetings and conversations over agricultural strategies have directed St Kitts and Nevis ahead toward their goal.

The Twin Island Federation’s progress is advancing rapidly and it is expected to reach the ultimate goal of no to minimal food imports by 2025. The commodities prioritized under this initiative are meat, eggs, corn, soy, rice, vegetables, and native fruits.

These will ensure food security and will create wider employment opportunities for the youth, fostering livelihoods and ultimately a perfectly driven economy.