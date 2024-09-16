Trinidad and Tobago Hockey team wins gold, qualifies for 2025 Pan American Cup in Uruguay

The team has been showing unparalleled performance by winning all the matches at the event and defeated Peru with a straight 6-0 proving their worth on the field.

The Trinidad and Tobago Hockey team won gold at the Panam Hockey Challenge which was held in Peru on 14th September. This win has led them to secure their place for the 2025 Pan American Cup scheduled in Uruguay.

The team has been showing unparalleled performance by winning all the matches at the event and defeated Peru with a straight 6-0 proving their worth on the field.

A total of four teams participated in the competition, out of which Trinidad emerged at the top, Peru came second, Guatemala grabbed the third position, and Paraguay was left out at the fourth position.

One of their strongest wins was against Paraguay in their recent match on 13th September, in which they collectively scored 13 goals while the others were left with just one.

Trinidad and Tobago have been showing their athletic prowess all around the tournament with dominating and striking performances.

However, the Performance by Teague Marcano was highly applauded by all due to his incredible goals and speed proving his strong sports enthusiasm.

Notably, the Pan American Cup has been scheduled to take place in Montevideo, Uruguay from 24th July to 3rd August. The competition is organized by the Pan American Hockey Federation and the winner of the same qualifies for the FIH Hockey World Cup.

This is to be noted that team Trinidad and Tobago has never won an international event however, they were left in third position in 2013 and fourth place in 2004 and 2017.

This year the hopes are high for the team and netizens are also congratulating the team for continued success over social media.

One of the users Jerron said, “Congratulations to our men's Hockey team. Hard work reaps the reward. Well-earned Victory.”

Another user said, “Oh my gosh this is so great, big big congratulations guys I'm so proud of you guys, thank you for bringing the gold medal home, and Teague for capturing MVP.”

“Big up the whole team, fellas nearly come home with South America. You play hard. That is what we love...Benjamin!!!!!! Boom boom boom,” said another user on Social media.