Antigua and Barbuda: Teachers stage protest at Pares Secondary School over security concerns

Teachers at Pares Secondary School are protesting over security issues, demanding urgent restoration work.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-01-10 18:41:31

Antigua and Barbuda: Teachers at Pares Secondary School staged a protest in front of the campus over the safety concerns due to the need for proper restoration works. Due to the unfinished perimeter fence and bat infestation, the safety of over 100 students is being threatened and teachers decided to raise their voice against the management. 

The protest started on January 7, 2025, and now it has reached the third day as the authorities have not come up with the solution. Teachers noted that they are staging the protest due to the lack of restoration works as the management has not taken any preparatory measures to ensure the safety of the staff and the students. 

The Ministry of Education also intervened into the matter and added that the issue is taken into consideration by the government. They noted that they have responded, and the restoration works have been started as the management has mobilized overnight efforts to address the major concerns. 

Principal of Pares Secondary School, Letitia Lawrence, also announced that the students are coming into the classes, and they are recording regular attendance. Despite the industrial action, the students are getting their classes and putting their attendance on a regular basis. 

The principal also noted that progress has also been made as most of the dirt and debris in the school has also been cleared. There is a need to do some other restoration work, but progress is being made as security upgrades are also underway. The updates are also in need to be made at the main gate as the fortification is also in progress. 

The management is also planning to construct additional gates for the school and the bat control and ground maintenance efforts are also underway. The principal also announced that the restoration of the 50-year-old facility will be completed within two weeks. The protest is still ongoing at the school by the teachers. 

Anglina Byron

