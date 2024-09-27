Rihanna’s new Wax Statue installed at Madame Tussauds, Fans excited to see iconic look

A glimpse of the statue was unveiled by the authorities at the Madame Tussauds through their official social media.

Barbados-born international superstar and music sensation, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has been honoured with a brand-new wax statue in her iconic Fenty look at Madame Tussauds Museum in London. The new statue celebrates the multi-talented star’s impact on fashion, music, and beauty influencing the world.

This new wax statue has made fans go crazy in excitement as the masterpiece has been made keeping in mind the personality of the artist.

Fans on social media are hailing it as one of the best designs by the artists in the Museum, and it truly seems to be with its intricate detailing which makes it hard to recognize if the figure is a statue or Rihanna herself.

This statue recreates Rihanna’s Sensational look from the British Fashion Awards in 2019. The beautiful outfit marked Rihanna’s very own brand Fenti Beauty’s debut dress and it delivers an exceptional dose of glamour.

The glamourous ice blue coloured dress is a satin one-piece, off-shoulder princess-lined dress that is paired with a see-through organza fabric shrug adorned with beautiful diamond straps. The look was completed with a diamond choker and diamond studded ear studs.

She wore a tie-leg ribbon point-toe stiletto heel complementing her complete look. The ice blue gloves on Rihanna’s statue are a precise replication of the original design. Other details include the addition of a blue sapphire ring on her hand and bombshell makeup finishing makes the statue come to life.

The detailing of Rihanna’s hair has been crafted precisely with thin braids and a zig-zag design over her head creating huge similarities with the original look.

The figure is spot on and is set to be the next iconic stop. The Madame Tussauds organization shared a glimpse of the statue over social media where they noted, “Her tour hasn't been confirmed yet but her new figure has.”

This indicates the global star will be visiting the museum soon to witness in person how the statue depicts her presence at the venue.

The latest initiative acts as a tribute to Rihanna’s legacy, for her contributions to the global music industry, as well as her great influence in fashion and beauty.