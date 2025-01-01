What is so special about 2025? A look into the new Generation Beta

2025 has marked a new era in a generational change, as Generation Beta is set to rule the world in the coming years.

The countdown to 2025 is over, and this new year is set to bring a revolution as it brings a new generation. The Generation Beta, followed by Generation Alpha will continue till 2039, and babies born during this period will have special characteristics, setting them apart from others.

What are different Generations?

The concept of Generations associated with the years began with the beginning of the 20th century. The first Generation of kids, which spanned from 1901-1927, was known as the Greatest Generation who is known for fighting in World War II.

The second Generation, which began in 1928 lasted till 1945 and was called the Silent Generation. The generation was known for being civic and conformist, however this name was given to them considering their parental philosophies, as they tend not to listen to children and rather watch them.

The Generation from 1946 – 1964 was referred to as Baby Boomers. The name was given to them as this generation brought a significant boom in population following World War II.

The next generation is Generation X, who were born in 1965 – 1980, and were also referred to as Latchkey Generation. The kids born in this generation were children of the silent generation and early baby boomers, who often returned to empty homes.

The Millennial Generation began with the beginning of 1980 and lasted till 1996. The Millennials are considered as one of the most sought-after generation. They are also referred to as the first global generation who was introduced to internet and grew up in a digital atmosphere.

Then comes Generation Z, which is now ruling the globe as adults. The Generation tends to fake things and try to pretend their actual personalities. This generation started in 1997 and ended in 2009.

The next and recently ended generation, which is Generation Alpha, started in 2010. They are the first entire generation born in the 21st century and are known to be screenagers, increasingly dominated by electronic technology.

However, now a new era of Generation Beta has begun, who have special characteristics and is distinct to the older generations in a number of terms.

Characteristics of Generation Beta

This new generation of kids is expected to inherit several defining characteristics which could change the coming world. Some of the characteristics expected in the children are:

The kids in Generation Beta are expected to be more aware of what is happening around them, due to their tech savvy nature.

The kids will be more environment conscious and will promote sustainability, as the coming years will face a significant environmental hazard due to active deforestation.

The children, as they will grow up in a highly advanced and technology focused environment, will be more tech savvy and fluent with all the advancements.

Generation Beta will have a personalized learning experience, with advanced educational tools tailored through technologies and AI.

Creativity and uniqueness may be lacking in this generation considering their involvement with AI tools and technologies.

Hopes that the world has from Generation Beta

Generation Beta is expected to bring a significant change to the world. With the rapid evolvement of the AI world, this generation is expected to be more AI dependent, and less creative and innovative. This generation is also expected to be more emotional and weaker in mental tolerance.

However, this generation will be more outspoken and confident, meaning that they will be good at driving the world. Their parents being Gen Z and Millennial, who focus on prioritizing mental health and well-being, they will be more open to conversations.

Which is the next generation after Beta?

The coming generation after Beta is Gamma which will begin from 2040 and will last till 2054. The name has been chosen, following the current naming trend, and will be more advanced from generation Beta.