Chaos, Panic after fire breaks out in building near St John’s street in Grenada

The fire was so extent that the flames were even visible from several kilometers away.

Grenada: A massive fire has erupted at the lower St John Street of St George, Grenada. The fire broke out early in morning and has notably engulfed the famous Vienna house and surrounding buildings in large flames.

The fire was so extent that the flames were even visible from several kilometers away. The large flames engulfed the Vienna House like a tornado turning the daylight into night sky as heavy smoke build over the community.

Vienna house is well known shop, located at the corner of St John Street and Halifax street, that sells curtains, carpets, mats and other similar products. This could be one of the reasons that the fire spread so fast and furiously across the community as clothes catch fire easily.

As the fire spread quickly, nearby residents were seen screaming for help and tried everything in their hand to control the fire. The drone view of the fire shows a deadly scene and it depicts that the fire has even spread to nearby shops, however, the damage from the fire is not estimated yet.

The fire services immediately reported it to the fire site and are now extinguishing the fire. While they are carrying out their investigations, this is to be noted that no fatality or injury has been reported yet from the accident.

The Minister of Public Affairs, Tevin Andrews also shared a video of the massive fire on his social media account which shows the extent of the massive fire.

It is also to be noted that the cause of fire is also unknown, however more details are expected to come as the police officials carry out their investigations.

A user on social media wrote stated his experience from the fire and said, “I heard all the sirens early whaling this morning, it is sad that the fire was so extensive, and I was shocked to see the damage but nothing we can do. Let's pray to god.”

Another user wrote highlighted the extent of fire and said, “Oh My god, i can’t forget the view, it was deadly. Thank god that everyone was safe but a huge loss will be faced by those affected.”