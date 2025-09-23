Caribbean Nations outperform major economies in Global Safety Index 2025, Boosting Citizenship Demand 

The Global Safety Index released by a london based firm is part of their World Citizenship Report positioning Caribbean countries as a premier choice for investors. C

The Global Safety Index 2025 released as part of the World Citizenship Report, has positioned countries including Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Saint Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda in the upper tier outperforming larger economies such as United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Caribbean countries offering Citizenship by Investment Programme continue to score high on safety and security, according to the recently released Index by London based firm.

At the top of the list is Iceland, which has been praised for its near perfect score, its political stability and safety. Switzerland and Denmark closely follow Iceland. The safety index has positioned these countries on priority for high-net-worth individuals as they rank on top according to the 2025 CBI Index as well.

According to the recent report framed by the london based firm, 188 countries across the globe have been evaluated under the Global Peace Index and the Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI) from the World Bank. The report stresses that “Safety has become a cornerstone of wealth and legacy planning” as applicants majorly focus on factors such as crime, corruption and political risks in these countries.

Nations offering genuine safety and stability through smart policy and sound governance are gaining the trust of the world's most discerning investors,” the report emphasized.

The report also points out notable shifts from 2022 to 2025 with some countries improving or declining based on evolving security conditions. Nigeria improved to 36 ranks, while South Africa dropped 50 places due to increasing concerns with crime and political instability. While the Caribbean nations have been safely ranking across the same rankings or improved relatively more than previous years.

Complete Rankings of Caribbean Nations in Global Safety Index

Saint Vincent and Grenadines – Rank 28

Barbados – Rank 36

Dominica – Rank 40

Saint Lucia – Rank 42

Grenada – Rank 46

Saint Kitts and Nevis – Rank 53

Bahamas – Rank 55

Antigua and Barbuda – Rank 56

Trinidad and Tobago – Rank 65

Jamaica – Rank 70

Dominican Republic – Rank 77

Belize – Rank 81

Haiti – Rank 157

Safety Rankings are a key motivator for World Elites

As stated in the report, the Caribbean’s safety ranking is a key motivator for world elites, "Their safety and security rankings reflect a powerful combination of political stability, low crime rates, and geopolitical neutrality, factors that increasingly define citizenship value in the eyes of the global elite," the report states.

Notably, demands for second citizenship has relatively surged in countries including US, Nigeria and South Africa which continuously experience instability and social unrests. The safety and security index thus acts as a benchmark for global elites to choose secure and stable jurisdictions for residency and investment.

Beyond rankings for citizenship, the Caribbean has been also positioned as a safe and secure tourism hub. Islands such as Barbados, Bahamas, Saint Vincent and Grenadines have consistently recorded low crime rates offering tourists a safer place to travel. Additionally regional infrastructural developments and stronger immigration laws have positioned these islands in the top tier for tourists.