US launches second strike on Venezuelan drug vessels: 3 Dead 

President Trump announced the operation in a Truth Social post, targeting "extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists," and confirmed that no American forces were harmed in the strike.

The US military confirmed its second direct strike on Venezuela to counter drug traffickers in its continued crackdown. During the attack, a vessel was destroyed, which was allegedly transporting narcotics, and lead to death of three men which are believed to be linked to violent drug cartels.

The latest strike notably comes just a week after a prior US operation killed 11 men which are said to have ties to the Tren de Aragua gang, which signals an intensifying American military action against drug movements across the South. The US defence secretary Pete Hegseth assured the public that Washington has the authority to pursue narcoterrorism threats wherever they emerge. The details provided were limited as investigations continue.

President Donald Trump however in a separate media interaction emphasized on the significance of the strikes, sending a warning against alleged drug cartels.

“Be warned, if you are transporting drugs that can kill Americans, we are hunting you. We are going to be stopping them the same way we stop the boats. They killed 300 thousand people in our country last year and we are not letting it happen again,” the President said.

Notably, the US has increased its military presence throughout the Caribbean, aiming to disrupt the flow of narcotics and safeguard the lives of Americans. Meanwhile, in Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar welcomed the US Naval deployment in the region following the September 2nd operation and clearly extended Trinidad’s support to US in their drug cartels’ crackdown mission.