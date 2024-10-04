Early predictions favour Barbados Royals to win against Warriors in CPL 2nd qualifier

Compared to the Warriors, Royals are a more sorted and consistent team while having strong lineup in both batting and bowling.

Caribbean: The second qualifier of the CPL 2024 is set for today at the Providence Stadium and the early predictions are favouring Barbados Royals to win against Guyana Amazon Warriors. However, some cricket experts also believe that the match could be tough for both the teams as they remained in the top four positions of the points table throughout the season.

Compared to the Warriors, Barbados Royals are a more sorted and consistent team while having strong lineup in both batting and bowling. However, the bowlers of the team could be effective as the Guyana’s pitch tends to support spinners as it gets slow after some time. It is also beneficial for fast bowlers in the initial overs as they could secure wickets.

On the other hand, the bowlers in the Warriors didn't showcase consistent performances in recent matches and suffered defeat against the Kings when Johnson Charles made 72 runs at Guyana’s home ground.

The Warriors have a strong batting lineup and are familiar with the pitch conditions of their home ground, so it could be a favourable point for them. But the entire season showcased some brilliant knocks and matches from the side of the Royals, marking their more chances to win the second qualifier.

Batters such as Quinton de Kock and David Miller are in good form as in the match against Trinbago Knight Riders, Miller single-handedly clinched victory. Both batters could be tough for the bowlers of Warriors and could set the high target if they won the toss or otherwise.

However, Guyana Amazon Warriors is also a strong team and will not give the game in the platter, ultimately leading to the thrilling and tough game.

As per the experts, the team who wins the toss must set a high target of around 200 runs, and then it could be tough to chase.

CPL 2024

As the Caribbean Premier League have been embarking on its final phase, Saint Lucia Kings have already advanced to the finals after beating Guyana Amazon Warriors on October 2, 2024. Now, the winner of the second qualifier match will play against the Kings for the trophy of CPL 2024.

Earlier, Trinbago Knight Riders were knocked out by Barbados Royals in the eliminator match by the DLS method and advanced to the next stage of the tournament.

The Kings and Warriors finished in second position in the points table after the ending of the league stage matches, due to which the loser of their qualifier match got a second chance to make it to the finals.

Now, excitement has been built within the CPL fans as they are coming to Guyana to cheer their favourite team or player.

Fans cheering at CPL 2024 matches Fans were also seen chanting for their teams at Guyana Providence Stadium as one added,” They are here from the UK to witness biggest clash as they are huge fan of Quinton de Kock and David Miller, so they would want Royals to win the match.”

Another supported Warriors and added, "The Warriors are quite strong and will win the trophy of the Caribbean Premier League 2024.”

Fans were also seen dressing in the traditional creole wear which is famous in the Caribbean to promote their culture in the tournament.