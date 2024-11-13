Fans divided on social media over Shenseea and Vybz Kartel’s Grammy nomination

This time his nomination for Grammys 2025 is not just special but a life-changing moment for both artists.

Jamaican singers Vybz Kartel and Shenseea have been nominated for the highly anticipated Grammy awards 2025. Both the artists have been nominated under the Best Reggae Album Category, however the music lovers on social media have been divided into two camps, and are rooting for their favourite artists.

VYBZ KARTEL AND SHENSEEA’S NOMINATION IN GRAMMY

The World Boss recently got out after spending almost a decade in prison. Since his release from jail, Vybz Kartel has been making headlines with several controversies, new songs, relationships, and personal life rumors.

Vybz Kartel However, this time his nomination for Grammys 2025 is not just special but a life-changing moment for him as this has come after him being in prison for 10 years. Following which the news has created a buzz among his fans worldwide.

Moreover, the female artist Shenseea has been nominated earlier in Grammy, but this year marks her first solo nomination for her album ‘Never Gets Late Here.’ Earlier she was nominated for her contributions to Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ album.

Shenseea The nomination list for the categories of this year were announced on November 8th and other artists in competitions at Grammy for the Best Reggae Album include Collie Buddz’s “Take it Easy”, Bob Marley’s ‘One Love- Music Inspired by the Film’, and Wailer’s 'Evolution.'

This year notably 75 submissions were made for the award category, however, only those applications were considered that have at least 75% of new Reggae Recordings.

CONTROVERSY ERUPTS BETWEEN SHENSEEA AND VYBZ KARTEL OVER GRAMMY

Following the announcement of the nominations, both Shenseea and Vybz Kartel immediately took to their social media to request their fans to vote and support them. Notably, Vybz Kartel uploaded a story on his social media to request for votes for himself, and in another story, he shared the nomination of Shenseea aswell.

While on the other hand, Shenseea shared a story, just asking support for herself. This later became the reason that sparked controversy among both the artists as many social media users criticized Shenseea calling her ‘selfish’. On the other hand, some users are also calling it to be a small issue describing it as of no significance.

"If Kartel would have not posted about the story on social media, no one would be here talking,” said a user on social media.

Another user wrote, “We should stay happy and proud. Two Jamaican singers nominated for Grammy this is a moment to cherish.”

FANS SUPPORT THEIR FAVOURITE ARTIST

A user on social media extended his support to Shenseea as he wrote, “I pray deep from my heart that Shenseea wins the trophy. She is a deserving candidate as she has practiced hard for this. Love to you Shenseea from a Jamaican.”

Another user supported Vybz Kartel and emphasized that the singer remains a king even if he wins or not. “Vybz Kartel was and will remain the king. Grounding for you brother, you are great, keep up the good work and make us Jamaicans proud. Good Luck.”

While the race to grab the Grammy is on, fans and artists alike are cheering up to gather votes and lead their way to win the ultimate title.

