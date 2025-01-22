Donald Trump frees Drug dealer and Silk Route owner Ross Ulbricht

Silk Road was notably a web marketplace where illegal drugs were sold, and it was shut down in 2013 as Ulbricht was caught red handed selling drugs using Bitcoin.

President Donald Trump of USA announced that he has pardoned the Silk Road, the dark web marketplace creator, Ross Ulbricht as he was convicted in New York in 2015 in a narcotics and money laundering case. Ulbricht was sentenced to life prison, however, after Trump’s new order he will now be free from his sentence.

Silk Road was notably a web marketplace where illegal drugs were sold, and it was shut down in 2013 as Ulbricht was caught red handed selling drugs using Bitcoin. He was also accused of hacking equipment and stealing passports.

Trump also shared the information of pardoning the Silk Road’s owner on his social media platform, where he wrote, “I just called the mother of Ross William Ulbricht to let her know that in honor of her and the Libertarian Movement, which supported me so strongly, it was my pleasure to have just signed a full and unconditional pardon of her son, Ross.”

“The scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern day weaponization of government against me. He was given two life sentences, plus 40 years. Ridiculous” Trump added.

According to reports, the Silk Road website sold more than $200m worth of drugs. While Ulbricht was convicted in 2015, the district court judge, Katherine Forrest stated it as a lesson for criminals to stop illegal activities or they could face serious consequences.

Netizens react on Trumps’s decision to pardon Ross Ulbricht

Following Trump’s decision to pardon the culprit, social media users are rigorously lashing out on him.

A user named Eileen Harkins stated, “If our President does not understand the simple concept between right and wrong, we are in big trouble. He will put our country in jeopardy and, unknowingly, make our country an easy target because he simply can’t recognize the difference between good and evil.”

Another user named Kris Hen said, “This who they voted for good job what a disaster I know every other country is just sitting there saying yup we are ready to purchase America.”

Carolyn Ghezzi wrote on Facebook, “Just let all the criminals out of prison. Makes as much sense as having a convicted felon in The White House.”