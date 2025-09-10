Trinidad and Tobago to Deport 200 Venezuelans in Crackdown on Illegal Immigration and Trafficking

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has announced that the government of Trinidad and Tobago will soon deport approximately 200 Venezuelan nationals, who are currently serving time in local prisons.

As outlined by the Prime Minister this move is aimed to strengthen the nation's immigration policies and to address criminal activities including drug and human trafficking across the island. She stressed that the government of Trinidad and Tobago will enforce new migrant policies that demand transparency about how foreign nationals earn their living.

PM Kamla Persad while stating these issues stated, “Our migrant policy is in train, and this will help to reduce illegal immigration and trafficking. However, it will not be lenient to those who are here illegally and cannot provide verifiable information on how they have been earning a living.”

She further stated that additional coast guard vessels have also been dispatched to key entry points with upgrades planned for the Cedros facility on the southwest coast. Persad Bissessar’s declaration comes amid rising concerns over unlawful migration and transnational crime that are currently affecting T&T.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has also reportedly redoubled efforts to monitor the illegal activities. The Prime Minister stressed, “We will soon deport about 200 Venezuelans who are in our jails.”

Attorney Nafeesa Mohammed calls for Transparency

Attorney Nafeesa Mohammed, who has formerly represented the Venezuelan migrants urged that a due process and transparency should be followed while executing such deportations, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding human rights.

Trinidad extends support to US, tightens migrant screening

This decision notably also aligns with the recent international discussions over migration as countries across the Americas grapple with challenges posed by organised crime and irregular migration. Moreover, Trinidad’s increased coast guard control and tightened migrant screening also reflects a regional shift towards stricter policies and enforcements.

PM Persad on the other hand has also recently backed up US military operations, which has sparked a strong debate across the region. Her new decision thus is expected to bring more controversy and questions towards the government.