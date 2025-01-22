Dr Denzil Douglas hails two Kittitian cricketers for playing in U19 T20 World Cup 2025

West Indies women U19 team is playing under Group A along with India, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka for the world cup tournament.

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs hailed two Kittitian for securing position in the U19 West Indies Women Team. Jahzara Claxton and Aaliyah Weekes represented St Kitts and Nevis at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 which is underway in Malaysia.

Minister Douglas encouraged the younger generation of St Kitts and Nevis to enhance their sporting skills and take the games seriously to achieve success in life. He also noted that the youth must set their goals, stay focused, be determined and disciplined towards their aim.

Dr Douglas also referred playing sport as a chance to enhance their lives and travel the entire world for the game. He added that dreams can become a reality, and families must encourage their children to opt for sports as career, as playing a sport can enhance their lives and make it prosperous.

West Indies women U19 team is playing under Group A along with India, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka for the world cup tournament. The team has played their first match against India and second against Sri Lanka. In the first match, India won against West Indies by 9 wickets on January 19, 2025.

In the second match Sri Lanka has defeated West Indies by 81 runs at Bayuemas Oval in Kaula Lumpur on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. In their group, India secured the first position with four points, while Sri Lanka is on the second position with four points.

West Indies and Malaysia are on third and fourth position by losing two back-to-back matches respectively.

Schedule of West Indies in T20 World Cup 2025

Team West Indies will play their third match on January 23, 2025, against Malaysia at Bayuemas Oval Kuala Lumpur in the group A. The finals of the tournament will be held on February 2, 2025, in Malaysia. The top three sides from each group will secure their position in Super Six League Stage and their performance in this league will make their way to semi-finals and finals.