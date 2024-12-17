Tragic Wisconsin School shooting kills two, 15-year-old criminal commits suicide

The culprit’s father is now held in police custody for a thorough investigation and questioning.

A tragic school shooting at a Wisconsin School, located in Madison killed a teacher and a young student, while injuring six others.

According to reports, the shooting at private Christian School involved a 15-year-old kid named Natalie Rupnow, who was held responsible for the shooting incident also died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Police Chief of Madison, Shon Barnes stated that the shooting took place at the study hall, where several students from different grades were present.

He added that the shooting was reported by a second-grade student who called them and detailed the incident.

According to the police officials they reached the Christian School in Madison at around 11:00 pm on Monday.

The six injured students are receiving treatment in hospital and are announced as in Critical situation by the authorities.

While the incident is being investigated by the authorities, the Dane County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy over Natalie Rupnow to figure out the exact cause of his death.

Recent incidents of school shooting in America

This is to be noted that America is suffering from such incidents regularly, with the recent one reported on 4th December at Feather River School, in Palermo, California. Two reported in November at Wilmington and Philadelphia.

Approximately 55 school shooting incidents have taken place in USA since the beginning of this year, which calls for more safety at the schools.

Other school shooting incidents in America

The US faces a consistent threat from School Shooting incidents, since the beginning of 21st century till now. Approximately 700 such incidents have been reported till now which took lives of many innocents and left several others injured.

The shooting of Blacksburg Virginia which took lives of approximately 33 individuals in April 2007 was one of the deadliest incidents. It also left 23 others severely injured. A 23-years-old student named Seung Hui Cho, was then held responsible for this shooting.

Netizens react on School Shooting in USA

A user wrote on social media, "This right here is why I send my 4th grader to school with a cell phone. That little girl probably saved a lot of lives by making a phone call. Can’t blame the gun. Guns don’t kill people, it’s the mentally ill person holding the gun that kills people. This young girl needed help and she thought taking a gun to a school and shooting herself and innocent people was the answer.”

Another user extended his condolences as he wrote, “All families involved in this situation need many prayers, including the shooters parents. My heart aches for all of them. We, as parents can do the best we can raising our children but ultimately each person makes their own choices. Please don't blame the parents of the shooter we do not know the situation. We need to PRAY for ALL FAMILIES INVOLVED.”