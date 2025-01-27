St Kitts Scenic train derails in St Paul; No major injuries reported

Notably, the island has been under a severe rainfall watch and such incidents become more certain during inclement weather conditions.

St Kitts and Nevis: A tourist train derailed on Sunday in the St Paul constituency of St Kitts and Nevis, with no major injuries reported so far. Following the incident, tourists were seen safely moving out from the train so that the officials could perform investigations with ease and the train could be put back on the track.

The officials who are currently investigating the cause of derailment have not revealed the exact findings yet. However, they cited that the incident may have been caused due to some track issues.

While no confirmations have been made, this is assumed that the track issues may have deteriorated even more due to the extreme rainfall which covered the island of St Kitts on Sunday. St Paul area is one of the most affected from heavy rainfall and is known for track challenges during rainy season.

Notably, the island has been under a severe rainfall watch and such incidents become more certain during inclement weather conditions. The Scenic railway of St Kitts and Nevis is one of the major tourist attractions of the island, and every day several tourists experience the beauty of the island through the beautiful windows of the train.

The train track covers 30 miles across St Kitts with a long narrow-gauge line. The track is built across the coastline of St Kitts and Nevis and was established in 1926. The major reason for the establishment of the railway line in the region was to deliver sugarcane to Basseterre, however now it has turned it into something even more.

The railway line began the tourist train on the tracks for the first time in 2003. The railway line offers spectacular views of beautiful mountains and valleys of St Kitts and Nevis to lush green farmlands and valleys.

One of the major attractions while travelling on this tourist train is the Hermitage or the Mansion Bridge.