Two strong tropical waves approaches Caribbean, potential rainfall expected

Caribbean: Two strong tropical waves have been approaching the Caribbean region, posing threats to the countries including Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda and St Kitts and Nevis. The met department issued the alert for the region, urging citizens to adopt cautious approach as there are chances of mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers due to heavy rainfall and possible isolated thunderstorms.



There are high chances of development of the strong tropical wave which would affect the region as it is likely to convert into tropical depression. The residents in flood and landslide prone areas are asked to stay alert and adopt cautious approach towards their preparedness.



A second tropical wave is posing a threat in the central Atlantic and there are medium chances of development into the region. As per the met department, they may approach the region by next week and the sea conditions are expected to remain slight to moderate and the waves are also expected to remain up to 3ft.



Forecasters also expected an area of disturbed weather that is also predicted to produce increased rainfall over Antigua and Barbuda and the rest of the Leeward Islands this weekend. The tropical disturbance which is named as AL90 is also expected to pass north of Antigua and Barbuda and the met department noted that it is among multiple systems that is also being tracked by National Hurricane Centre.



The met department noted that the tropical storm has also a 50% chance of development within the next 48 hours. There is also a 70% chance that the country would suffer with the heavy rainfall over the upcoming next seven days.



Residents are asked to remain cautious as the nearby AL90 system could also affect local weather patterns. Seas conditions are also expected to be slight to moderate and the wave heights would also peak to 3 feet along the west coast. The temperatures are also likely to be uncomfortable and there is also a need to adopt precautionary measures against these conditions.