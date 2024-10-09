Schools shut down in Bahamas due to passage of Hurricane Milton

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Philip Davis, he stated that excessive flooding across the Bahamas is expected which would pose threat to the lives of the students.

Bahamas: All schools have been shut down in New Providence, Andros, Berry Island and Eleuthera in Bahamas until Friday due to the impending passage of Hurricane Milton. As the tropical warning is in effect for these areas, the met department noted that the Category 5 Hurricane is expected to bring heavy rainfall with wind speed exceeding 165 mph.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Philip Davis, he stated that excessive flooding across the Bahamas is expected which would pose threat to the lives of the students. The met department also stated that the impact of the Hurricane could also be seen in other islands with the large and powerful storm.

The reports outlined that the heavy rainfall is predicted to impact all these areas, causing further flooding while getting to and from school. The official notification will soon be released by the Ministry of Education and if the unfavourable circumstances occur, then the schools will remain closed.

The Category 5 Hurricane Milton has been approaching Florida and is expected to bring heavy rainfall, life-threatening thunderstorms and severe flooding. Due to this, the citizens in Caribbean are also advised to remain cautious as the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season is underway.

It will run through November 30, 2024, and this year’s season was predicted to remain above average with five to six major hurricanes. Now, the situation has been posing threats to the Caribbean as well as the Bahamas could be affected severely due to the high storms and heavy rainfall.

Caribbean was severely hit by Hurricane Beryl- the first hurricane of the season which devastated St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Jamaica.

Climate Change is one of the main reasons behind all such hurricanes and the natural calamities and the small island nations demanded proper methods to combat the situations. The heads of the Caribbean countries demanded proper measures and strategies that could enhance their efforts against climate change.