LIAT 2020 to offer 30% off on flights during Valentine’s Day

The discount will be offered to the couples traveling together through LIAT 2020, and the bookings can made through the official website.

Antigua: LIAT 2020 will offer 30% off on all flight services to scheduled destination for the fares of the one-way and round-trip to mark the celebration of Valentine’s Day. Under the theme- “Love is in the Air,” the discount will be applicable for the travellers who will travel in the period between February 8 to 28, 2025.

The discount will be offered to the couples traveling together through LIAT 2020, and the bookings can made through the official website. The travellers are allowed to book their flights between the period from February 7 to 17, 2025 to avail themselves of the discount offer which will be applicable for limited time.

The travellers will have to apply the promo code “AMOR” to get the discount on the price of their tickets to different destinations including Antigua, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and others. The conditions and terms will be applied to the booking of the flights under the specific flights and the return policy is also applicable on the last moment delay at the specific services.

Earlier, LIAT 2020 also announced 25% discount on all the flights for the fares of the one-way and the round-trip as part of their theme- “Soar with us, Network wide sale.” The promo code has also been declared as travellers are required to apply “NTWKS” to avail themselves of the discount on the flights that will be available for the offer.

The travellers will have to book their flights between the period from January 21 to February 28, 2025. The bookings will be made through the official website of LIAT 2020 and the travellers who want to travel between the period from January 23 to March 31, 2025, are allowed to take benefit from the offer.

LIAT 2020 noted that they are working to make travel more exciting and said that this is the perfect time to plan their next getaway.