Premier Mark Brantley unveils Nevis Island Administration’s Economic Growth Plan for 2025

Charlestown, Nevis: The Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley is optimistic about the New Year and has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to advancing economic growth of the country. Along with that he also promised to bring up the social cohesion, and infrastructure development in the Nevis island federation.

In his statement on New Year’s Eve, he mentioned what the NIA has planned for the year by saying, “On the 3rd of December last year, I presented the budget that was focused on moving forward, continuing the growth momentum, supporting entrepreneurship and providing opportunities. The budget presented was people centred and received praise from our local, regional and international partners. In the presentation, I outlined a number of projects and infrastructure developments that we will embark upon in the year ahead.”

Premier Brantley stated that the government has made provisions in the budget to spend a sum of $273.17 million on various projects and programmes in Nevis in 2025. The new year fiscal agenda will comprise key projects aimed at transforming the Caribbean island into a hub of economic and social development, such as the continuation of work on the Alexandra Hospital project.

Other projects in the agenda list includes the building of 46 houses by the Nevis Housing and Land Corporation (NHLC) under the Government’s Housing Programme, the starting of the Church Ground Main Road Project connecting to the road network at Upper Hamilton. 2 other projects that were discussed and which will be initiated with the objective of completion are the Launch of the Windsong Foundation sponsored ‘Music in the Schools’ Programme, and a new initiative designed to encourage members of the Diaspora to return home to work, retire and invest.

Premier Brantley's Statement on Economic Growth of Nevis Island and NIA’s Role in the Process

Premier Brantley also stressed upon the fact that a resilient economy has to be built through proper diversification of available resources at hand in order to fend off fluctuations in the island’s economy happening due to regional and international instability.

He noted, “Our focus on the economy will be building economic growth through the expansion of micro, small and medium enterprises and large scale investments. In short, 2025 will be marked by economic transformation through diversification.”

The NIA has promised to fulfil their targets in key areas of employment generation, improving education institutions, health and medical facilities along with focusing on basic sectors such as agriculture sustenance, national security, housing projects and social services. The Premier noted that these objectives if met on time would solidify the delivery of key strategic priorities.

He ended his speech with calling citizens of Nevis to come and participate in the developments of the island. “In the face of challenges, our spirits should remain determined and unbowed. Let us face the New Year with courage and conviction, demonstrating day by day, the mettle we are made of.”