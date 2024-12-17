American Airlines to expand seating capacity by 25% to Antigua

One flight to Charlotte will also be operated from Antigua and Barbuda by American Airlines in the 28 weekly service connections.

Written by Anglina Byron

American Airlines increases Antigua flights

Antigua and Barbuda: American Airlines is all set to increase the seating capacity by 25% from the previous year to Antigua and Barbuda with 28-weekly flight services. It will offer two daily flights between Antigua and Miami and then provide direct non-stop service between New York and Antigua. 

One flight to Charlotte will also be operated from Antigua and Barbuda by American Airlines in the 28 weekly service connections. The flights together will contribute towards a hike in the seating capacity and the arrival of the passengers. 

Notably, American Airlines welcomed around 12.7 million passengers from across the globe through the airlift sector. A total of 118,000 flights have been provided in 2024 to different countries including Antigua and Barbuda, providing a boost to tourism as well as the economy of the country. The winter season has also remained positive for the country with the growth in the flights from American Airlines. 

28 weekly flight connections will be added into three major destinations in the United States, enhancing the growth in the seats. According to Cathy Ann Joseph, Regional Manager of the Eastern Caribbean Operations, the team of American Airlines will bring huge customers and passengers in this year’s holiday season. 

She noted that they are also working to enhance their service for the tourism industry of Antigua and Barbuda by increasing flight service of American Airlines. Now, the service will fly for four times in a day between Antigua and Barbuda and three destinations of the United States.

The Regional Manager explained that this will also enhance the connection and air collaboration between two countries, providing a boost to the local offerings of Antigua and Barbuda. 

American Airlines is known as one of the major carriers in Antigua and Barbuda, connecting them with the world. It offers direct service to the country and lands flights at VC Bird International Airport every day, enhancing operations on the basis of the response from the audience. 

