CPL 2025: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Live at Warner Park

2024-08-19 10:02:58
Written by Anglina Byron
Updated At 2025-08-20 04:12:57
In just a matter of moments, the next match of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League is all set to take place at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Saint Lucia Kings. The win probability between the two tames has almost a 50-50 chance however, the final decision is about to take place.
The two teams will be competing against each other for the first time with SKN Patriots already facing a victory and a defeat. Meanwhile the last match of the Saint Lucia Kings against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons was abandoned due to heavy rain.
August 20, 2025 at 12:04 AM
Tim David opened with a straight boundary and added a couple of singles, while Chase scored three runs including a double. Saint Lucia Kings now sit at 115/3 after 12 overs, with Chase on 39 (24) and David on 10 (10), keeping the chase steady at a run rate of 9.58.
Kings have reached 90/3 at the halfway stage with 7 runs coming off Waqar Salamkheil’s over. Chase kept the pace with a four and a couple of singles. The Kings head into the strategic timeout with Chase on 21 (16) and David on 3 (6).
Roston Chase dominated the pitch by hitting continued boundaries and collecting 12 runs against Dominic Drakes. Kings added a total of 16 runs in the over pushing the overall score to 106/3. The current run rate now stands at 9.63.
August 19, 2025 at 11:51 PM
Naseem Shah's over was mixed with tight deliveries and a few scoring chances. David picked up singles, while Chase anchored up to a four. Kings added up a total of 9 runs in the over moving to 83/3 after 9 overs.
Kings after losing two of its major wickets made a striking comeback in their next over by scoring 3 fours and 1 six, all scored by charles. These back to back smashes pushed the overall score of the kings to 39/2 by end of the fourth over.
Johnson Charles is holding the innings together after the early double blow, keeping the scoreboard moving. He smashed a six in the fifth over, lifting the Kings to a score of 49/2 in the fifth over.
Johnson Charles keeps the momentum rolliing through the sixth over as he smashed another six and a four along with a couple of singles to power up the scorecard of Kings to 60/2.
Charles scored a half century by end of the seventh over as he hit a four and took another singles to power up the overall score of the Kings to 69/2. Chase on the other hand continues to stay on the other side of the pitch as charles dominates the field.
BOOM! Waqar dismisses Charles out of the field in the second ball of the eigth over. Replaced by David, Kings now seem to be in stress as they lose their strong batsmen in early overs. The Saint Lucia Kings now stand at 74/3.
August 19, 2025 at 11:22 PM
Saint Lucia Kings lost two of its major wickets including Seifert and August, who came to replace the former. The over began brightly with Charles smashing a six, but it ended in disaster as the Patriots claimed two wickets in back-to-back deliveries. Kings now stand at 21/2 after 3 overs.
Saint Lucia Kings gave a steady start by scoring 7 runs in the first over of their match against SKN Patriots at Warner Park in St Kitts. Opening batsmen Johnson Charles and Tim Seifert are on the pitch with Seifert scoring 6 runs and Charles scoring a single run.
In the second over, the Saint Lucia Kings scored 7 runs with Seifert hitting a six in the last ball. Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi delivered difficult bowling, making it hard to score and leaving the Kings in early pressure.
August 19, 2025 at 11:05 PM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have won the toss and have choose to bowl first. The match has begun with Saint Lucia Kings batting to hit a massive target for Patriots to chase.