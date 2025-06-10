Trinidad and Tobago battles with back-to-back tropical waves, Yellow Alert issued

According to the latest update from the Met Department, the fourth tropical wave of the season is currently moving across Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago: The island nation of Trinidad and Tobago is battling with back-to-back Tropical waves approaching the island over this week, which along them has brought intense rainfall and thunderstorms. In response to the inclement weather conditions, the met department has issued a yellow alert for the residents.

As per the latest update released by the met department at around 1:15pm local time, the fourth tropical wave of the season is currently moving across Trinidad and Tobago. Many parts across the island are experiencing light rain and scattered showers in response to this.

The activity is further expected to spread across the island and create more intense situations which could lead to flooding in different parts of nation. The Tropical wave has notably brought wind gusts of over 45km/h with possible gusts above 55km/h. The adverse weather alert will go in effect for the island till 2:00 am.

In the coming days two more tropical waves are expected to hit Trinidad and Tobago, which could bring heavy rainfall, flash flooding and more on Tuesday, Wednesday, and again on Friday.