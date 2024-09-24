Caribbean Airlines adds 10th Boeing 737-800NG to its fleet, aims to enhance seating capacity

Caribbean Airlines consisted of nine Boeing of the fleet and the new one has added another aircraft, making it ten.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines leased Boeing 737-800NG to expand its fleet of 737-8 planes and boost operational capacity. Registered as 9Y-TTL, the 14.9-year-old aircraft touched down at Piarco International Airport, Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday.

Caribbean Airlines consisted of nine Boeing of the fleet and the new one has added another aircraft, making it ten. As per the reports, the aircraft will be used for several regional services, aiming to accommodate more passengers and enhance the capacity.

The new aircraft will have 189 economy seats and no business class cabin, distinguishing itself from other Boeing in the fleet. The aircraft is scheduled to be added to service later this, aiming to enhance the service and provide proper boost to the operation of the airline.

The 9Y-TT0 of the airline landed at Trinidad and Tobago during the inclement weather conditions as Flight BW553 from SVD got diverted from its direction. The flight was forced to abort the landing at Piarco International Airport due to rain and low visibility.

The Communications Executive Manager Dionne Ligoure expressed delight and outlined that the aircraft will be used to mitigate the delay of the operations and add capacity to those services.

The airline headed to the sister isle where weather conditions were more favourable.

In addition to that, the Caribbean Airlines also took delivery of the ex-Japan Airlines 737-800. The airline landed at Piarco International airport after a two-day journey from France. It is also expected to soon support the full livery.

The aircraft was taken into consideration after the announcement of Caribbean Airlines made during 2018 about adding a newer Boeing 737-8. The airline also announced that the aircraft will also be used as a stopgap.

However, no official confirmation about the route on which the aircraft is scheduled to operate has been delivered. The authorities also added that the aircraft will also enhance the service with additional seating capacity.