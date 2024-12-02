2024 Hurricane Season ends, tropical activity predicted to occur in December

According to the National Hurricane Centre, the people in small island states will have to remain cautious with their activities as some limited activities could bring chances of rainfall and other inclement weather conditions.

Caribbean: As the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season has ended, several predictions are alerting small island nations to remain cautious about the tropical activity that can occur outside of this period. The weather system and other tropical depressions are expected to extend through December 2, 2024.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, the people in small island states will have to remain cautious with their activities as some limited activities could bring chances of rainfall and other inclement weather conditions. However, the pressure would not be exceed to much higher conditions and there are no chances of the development of any tropical system into the Caribbean Sea.

The weather predictor suggested that there is need to protect themselves from any inclement conditions which could pose a threat towards the small island states and low-lying surfaces. Hence, the citizens are asked to remain cautious and vigilant towards the weather conditions, aiming to protect themselves from the effects of the tropical conditions.

2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The season began on June 1, 2024, and ended on November 30, 2024, featuring the arrival of 18 named storms. Out of these storms, 11 systems have been transformed into hurricanes and the five systems became major category 4 and 5 hurricanes.

Due to these conditions, the Caribbean countries faced a destructive situation in the season, posing a threat to their lives. The island nations such as Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines have been destructed severely with bearing the loss of the vegetation and the means of the survival.

Heavy rainfalls and flooding have recently threatened Grenada while causing one death and other infrastructural damage. Due to this, the revival efforts of the country from Hurricane Beryl have been destroyed, posing a threat to livelihoods.

Hurricane Beryl which had occurred in June 2024 destructed Caribbean countries and caused the death of over 30 people across the region.

Now, the conditions are likely to be restored, however, the vigilant approach has been suggested by the weather centers.