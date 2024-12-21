Julien Alfred buys luxury apartment in Saint Lucia resort

She will represent the resort at several global stages and promote its offerings by commencing her operations in 2026.

Castries, Saint Lucia: An Olympic Double Medalist Julien Alfred has purchased a luxury apartment at Cas en Bas Beach Wellington Estates in Saint Lucia. With the deal, a 23-year-old sports icon was appointed as the Ambassador of the hotel and signed an agreement for a period of 8 years.

She will represent the resort at several global stages and promote its offerings by commencing her operations in 2026. In the period, she will serve as the bridge between the tourists from across the globe who will get to know about Saint Lucia and its resorts.

The managed unit of the resort announced the update and stated that Julien Alfred will enhance their global reach as the benefit that will be made through rental income will be given to the Julien Alfred Foundation. It will also be used as the charity for the foundation in the form of school supplies and other athletic equipment for the underprivileged children in Saint Lucia.

Julien Alfred as Tourism Ambassador

Julien Alfred is known as sprint queen who won Olympic medals in Paris for Saint Lucia for the first time. She is the only athlete from the country for winning medals and etched history in becoming fastest woman.

In Paris 2024, Alfred created history by winning her first-ever Gold in 100m sprint and silver in 200m. She again finished her year with another Gold Medal in Brussels Diamond League and was welcomed by Saint Lucians with grand celebration and party.

She was also featured in Netflix docuseries named “The Sprint” in the first and second edition, showcasing her journey from her childhood to achieving such a great milestone. Alfred was also appointed as the “Tourism Ambassador” of Saint Lucia as the country’s position has been increased after her victory in Olympics.

Alfred also promoted her country, Saint Lucia, in London during the World Travel Market as part of her duty as the Tourism Ambassador.