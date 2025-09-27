Tropical Storm Warning issued for Bahamas

Bahamas:Bahamas: Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for the Bahamas amid the potential arrival of Tropical Cyclone Nine on Saturday, September 27, 2025. According to the Bahamas Department of Meteorology, the disturbance has become organized to produce significant rainfall and thunderstorms with maximum sustained winds.

The system is moving toward the northwest which is located near 7 miles-per-hour. A north-northwestward motion is expected to begin later today and continue through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of the system is expected to move across the Central and Northwest Bahamas on Saturday night and Sunday and out of The Bahamas on Monday.

Due to a westward shift in the forecast track, the center of the system is now forecast to pass to the east of Andros and over New Providence early Sunday morning and between Abaco and East Grand Bahama on Sunday night as a Tropical Storm.

Further, the met department noted that the maximum sustained winds are near 35 miles-per-hour with higher gusts. The system is expected to become a Tropical Depression by tonight. Gradual Strengthening is forecast thereafter, with the system becoming a Tropical Storm by early Sunday and a hurricane by late Monday.

Residents in the Northwest and Central Bahamas should begin to make final preparations today for the possibility of Tropical Storm conditions beginning on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Rainfall amounts in the Central and Southeast Bahamas are anticipated to be between 4 to 8 inches with isolated amounts up to 10 inches. Residents in low-lying areas should take actions to mitigate property damages due to flooding.

The next Alert on Potential Tropical Cyclone nine will be issued at 9am EDT.

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for the islands of the Northwest and Central Bahamas. This includes the islands of Eleuthera, New Providence, Abaco, Andros, Berry Islands, Grand Bahama San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Exuma and its Cays and Cat Island.