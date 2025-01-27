14-year-old arrested for Stabbing of 12-year-old Leo Ross in Birmingham

The police confirmed that none of these charges included the involvement of a knife.

A 12-year-old Leo Ross, was fatally stabbed in Birmingham last Tuesday, and recent investigations into the incident has led to the arrest of a 14-year-old boy, said the West Midlands Police. The identity of the charged criminal was kept secret considering his age, but the officers revealed that he is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

Apart from these the young criminal has also been charged with six other offences including assault of a woman on 22nd October and two charges of assaulting police officers on 26th November. He is also accused of 3 another serious assaults with woman, reported just recently on 19th, 20th and 21st January.

However, the police confirmed that none of these charges included the involvement of a knife. The arrested criminal will appear at the Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday, where his sentence will be pronounced.

Where and How Leo Ross was stabbed?

Leo Ross was stabbed in his stomach as he was walking down his home from Christ Church C of E Secondary Academy at around 3:40 pm (GMT) on Tuesday. The attack is believed to have taken place near the railway bridge next to Trittiford Mill Park.

The police officials who investigated the crime site confirmed that Ross died due to the stabbing incident.

Leo’s family pays tribute

Leo Ross family after the death of their young son, paid tribute to him as they said that he was ‘an amazing, kind and loving boy.’

“Not just Leo’s life has been taken, all of our lives have as well. Leo will be truly missed by all of us. He was loved so much by everyone,” the family stated.

The family also thanked the police officials, and everyone involved for their constant support, during one of the toughest times in their lives.

Community and school friends commemorate Leo Ross

After the incident, dozens of floral tributes and balloons were left at the crime site by Leo Moss’ classmates and friends, who are remembering him in their wishes. Several other teachers and community members of Leo Moss also expressed their grief on the kid’s untimely passing. Vinnie Kaur, one of the florists near to Ross’ school stated that he was never in trouble and was such an innocent face.