Saint Lucia: White Male tourist found dead in suspected drowning

Locals and first responders pulled the tourist from the sea and gave CPR, fighting desperately to revive him.

Saint Lucia: A white male tourist was found dead at a beach in Soufriere on Wednesday morning. The authorities who responded to the site are suspecting drowning as the cause of death, but it is yet to be confirmed.

According to reports, the tourist was pulled out of the sea by the present locals and first responders, who performed a CPR over the man with every possible effort to bring him back to life. Fire officials also responded to the site who rushed the victim to the Soufriere Hospital.

The white male tourist was however pronounced dead at the hospital by a medical practitioner. While the incident is under investigation, more details are yet to come.

Stay tuned with Associates Times as we uncover this story.